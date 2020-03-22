Missouri extends state tax filing deadline to ease financial burden during pandemic

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri state government has extended the deadline for filing state taxes for individuals and corporations as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

During a news conference on March 21, Gov. Mike Parson said that the deadline would be moved back to July 15, two months after the usual April 15 date. However, state officials still encourage anyone who is able to file or has tax refunds to file now.

The change comes a day after the US Treasury announced their own extension for the federal tax day deadline.

The filing delay also means that people who owe income tax payments don’t have to pay until the new deadline. This applies to all individual income tax returns, and it is effective immediately.

Filers don’t have do take any additional steps.

Any penalties for late filers will then begin on July 16.

