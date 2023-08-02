HAMILTON, Mo. — Relatives at a family reunion in Hamilton, Missouri last month decided to pool their money together for a shot at the Powerball jackpot and it didn’t end in disappointment.

Their ticket, purchased at the Casey’s General Store, matched four of the five white-ball numbers, plus the Powerball number drawn, to win a base prize of $50,000, according to the Missouri Lottery.

“We were at a family reunion and 17 of us decided to participate – and quite a few others didn’t,” one winner told the Missouri Lottery. “It was a surprise!” she said. “My aunt thought we were teasing her.”

The Missouri Lottery said after they verified the winning ticket and prize amount, the ticket was quickly secured until the group could claim their prize.

“I slept with the ticket in my billfold, in the safe, underneath the bed until we got to claim it,” one family member said.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $95 million.