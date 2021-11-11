Missouri family thankful after local veteran has tough battle with COVID-19

RICHMOND, Mo. — A Richmond, Missouri family is counting their blessings this Veteran’s Day after their hero battled COVID-19 and came close to dying but never game up hope.

A man who fought for our country, in the fight of his life against COVID-19.

Things are starting to look up after more than two months at the VA Center in Columbia, Missouri. He’s recovering now at North Kansas City Hospital.

“He’s been in hospitals for 63 days now,” his wife Jennifer Jobe said. She and her husband Christopher Jobe spent their sixth wedding anniversary in the hospital.

“It was our sixth wedding anniversary and he’s going to be on a second life support machine,” she said.

In September, they both tested positive for COVID-19. So did their 10-year-old daughter. Christopher’s symptoms were the worst.

“His changed into COVID plus Pneumonia,” she said.

Roy County doctors told Christopher there were no open beds at the Kansas City VA Medical Center.

Doctors in Columbia, Missouri had to put the 28-year-old into a medically induced coma. He spent 28 days on a ventilator and an echo machine for 14. Doctors gave him a 20% chance of survival.

“I wouldn’t wish it on anyone,” he said. “It is a horrible feeling to have to go through all that. But I’m thankful that I made it.”

Christopher said it took mental toughness. A tool he picked up while serving five years as a mechanic in the Marine Corps.

“I tried to stay positive the whole time,” he said. “I kept telling myself you’re going to make it, you’re going to make it. My wife was also telling me you’re going to make it. We prayed a lot and I know there were a lot of people telling me you’re going to make it.”

He said faith and prayer prevailed. He credits a family photo and God for getting him through, almost home to his girls and his wife, proud of her hero.

“He’s the most strongest, selfless, person I know and so I find that every breath is a second chance,” Jennifer said.

The Jobe’s were not vaccinated. That changed. Jennifer just got her second dose and Christopher also plans to get the shot as well.

Family is hoping Christopher will be released by Thanksgiving so the family can spend the holidays together.