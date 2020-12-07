Missouri family trying to honor loved ones killed in Pearl Harbor attack

RICHMOND, Mo. — Its been 79 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor where thousands of U.S. service personnel and civilians died.

A family in Missouri are trying to honor three loved ones who were killed that day.

Charles Eugene Skiles’ grandparents and dad went to California to watch U.S. soldiers return home.

It was a welcome home Skiles said his two uncles and cousin never received.

The three men were killed on the USS Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor almost 80 years ago.

“She wrote President Truman and asked if he would send her to California to watch a ship come in so she could see sailors coming home,” Skiles said.

His grandma wanted to watch troops return home because her sons never did.

“It wasn’t spoke of a lot because it would upset my grandma,” Skiles said.

Skiles’ uncles were Charles and Eugene Skiles.

His cousin was Garold Skiles.

He was named after his uncles and named his oldest son after them to keep their legacies alive.

“I wish I could have met them,” said Skiles. “I’m sure I would’ve been just as proud as them as the rest of my uncles and aunts.”

There are several Pearl Harbor memorials in the world, but the family is hoping to remember the men in their own way in Richmond, Missouri.

“They’re trying to get a bridge named after them and they’re trying to raise money to put a sign up and stuff like that,” said Skiles.

The memorial would be in the same city the two brothers grew up in.

The family started a GoFundMe for people to help them reach a goal.