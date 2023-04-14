LIBERTY, Mo. — Clay County sheriff’s deputies proved they’re ready for any call that comes their way.

Deputies responded to help a couple after their truck became stuck in mud and sand near the Missouri River early Wednesday morning.

The deputies were concerned their patrol vehicles would also get stuck because the ground was so soft.

They eventually woke up the farmer who owned the land. He arrived with one of his tractors and pulled the truck out of the mud and sand.

“Never thought I’d be doing this when I first became a cop,” one of the deputies said in video posted to the Clay County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

I was a first for at least one of the deputies involved.

“Well, I can mark that off my bucket list. Ridden on a tractor,” a deputy said.

The farmer declined to press trespassing charges, according to the sheriff’s office, and everyone went on their way.