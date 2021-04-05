Missouri ghost town: Sheriff issues warning after viral TikTok video attracts visitors

BRANSON, Mo. — Video of an abandoned Missouri resort is going viral again, and this time law enforcement has a warning for people planning to visit.

Construction on the Indian Ridge Resort near Branson started in 2006. The 900-acre project is located on Table Rock Lake. The ambitious $1.6 billion project included plans for a water park, a hotel, a marina, shopping, condos and large vacation homes, but development ended during the “great recession” of 2008.

Some of the structures have been demolished, but many still sit and slowly fall apart and are visible from the highway. Some people like to share pictures and videos of the properties.

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office posted this warning to potential tourists to their Facebook page:

“A recent Tik-Tok video went viral about the Indian Ridge development that went bankrupt. This has caused this location off of 76 Highway to become a tourist attraction. THIS IS PRIVATE PROPERTY AND YOU CAN BE CITED FOR TRESPASSING!

“Our Deputies are very busy handling calls for service and really do not want to write people tickets for trespassing. Please do not enter the property. Please do not trespass on the property. It has been a constant flow of people walking down in the development all weekend. Please go visit our many other tourist attractions in Stone County including Table Rock lake! Thank you! Sheriff Doug Rader.”

Four people plead guilty in 2015 for the real estate fraud scheme in connection with the development of Indian Ridge Resort. New developers have purchased the properties. Plans are currently underway to develop the area.

This is the TikTok post that is going viral:

