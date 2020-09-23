Missouri Gov. Mike Parson also tests positive for COVID-19 after wife shows symptoms

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Mike Parson has tested positive for coronavirus, the Missouri governor said Wednesday.

The news comes just hours after a spokesperson for the governor confirmed that Parson’s wife, Teresa Parson, had also tested positive for the virus.

Teresa and I wanted to share a quick update with you. pic.twitter.com/FrQzMYmA7F — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) September 23, 2020

The governor’s office said the first lady began showed mild symptoms and got a rapid test Wednesday morning. After her positive test result, the governor got tested as well and received a positive test as well. Gov. Parson said he feels healthy and is not displaying any symptoms.

The governor’s staff has also been tested and is awaiting results, Parson said, and Dr. Randall Williams, Missouri’s health director, has implemented proper safety protocols.

Parson said all official and campaign events have now been canceled until further notice, but he will continue to fulfill all business from the Governor’s Mansion.

The governor attended several public events in recent days. On Monday, he visited Kansas City to sign House Bill 66, Missouri’s first witness protection program. On Tuesday, he attended the Paynes Valley Cup, an event hosted by Tiger Woods and Johnny Morris, near Branson.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway, who is running against Parson for governor this November, issued the following statement:

“I wish Governor Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson a safe and full recovery. This is a stark reminder that this virus can reach anyone, anywhere and that this pandemic is far from over. We must all continue to do our part in preventing the spread of the virus by practicing social distancing, washing hands, and wearing a mask.”