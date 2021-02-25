Missouri Gov. Parson announces changes in COVID-19 vaccination requirements

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced changes to the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan Thursday afternoon.

The governor broke the news about the announcement Wednesday during the latest episode of 4Star Politics with FOX4’s John Holt and Kansas City Star Editorial Board member Dave Helling.

Parson followed up Wednesday’s interview on 4Star Politics with a tweet Thursday afternoon.

Today at 3:15pm, I will hold a briefing to provide an update on COVID-19, vaccine distribution, and other news.



I will be joined by @HealthyLivingMo Director Dr. Randall Williams. We will livestream the briefing on my Facebook Page. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/1v3xicy4Sl — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 25, 2021

Parson said that the state is getting more vaccines every day, and he expects the state to begin receiving doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the next week or two. Parson said there are really good things ahead.

“I think you’re going to see us moving forward with the vaccine phases, just moving forward because of all of the stuff we’re doing right now,” Parson said.

When asked whether the move would include vaccinating teachers, Parson said he expected to release more information during a news conference Thursday.

“I think everyone is going to be pleased with the direction we’re going and how we’re going to move the teachers up. They’ll be able to get vaccinations pretty shortly,” Parson said.