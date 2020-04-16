Missouri Gov. Parson extends statewide stay-at-home order through May 3

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has announced he will extend the statewide stay-at-home order through Sunday, May 3.

The order was set to expire on Friday, April 24. Parson first announced the order on April 3, and it took effect on April 6.

There are now 5,111 positive cases of coronavirus in Missouri, including 152 deaths.

In order to reopen Missouri and stem coronavirus cases, Parson said state officials plan to implement the Show Me Strong Recovery Plan, which has four parts:

To rapidly expand testing capacity To expand the state’s reserves of personal protective equipment To continue to monitor and expand hospital and health care systems capacity To improve Missouri’s ability to predict potential outbreaks through state data

“We are going to be following a data approach,” Parson said. “This approach will allow us to focus state resources, better contain the spread of COVID-19, and again, reopen Missouri.”

The stay-at-home order bans all non-essential activities and closes all non-essential businesses. Here’s a list of what counts as essential activities and essential businesses.

“The best thing that we can do is reopen this state for everyone and be smart about it,” Parson said. “Are we protecting the people that are going to go back out?”

Gov. Laura Kelly has also extended Kansas’ stay-at-home order through May 3. Her order was set to expire Sunday, April 19, until she extended it for another two weeks.

Locally, Kansas City has extended its stay-at-home order for another three weeks. The city’s order was set to expire on April 24, but Thursday morning, Mayor Quinton Lucas extended it through May 15.

Public and charter schools in all of Kansas and Missouri are closed for the rest of the year, and districts have shifted to remote learning.