Missouri Gov. Parson responds to protests over Jacob Blake shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson spoke out on the shooting of Jacob Blake this week in Kenosha, Wisconsin, both commending efforts to reform policing and condemning violent protests.

A police officer shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, seven times in the back as Blake reached inside of his SUV on Aug. 23. The officer, seven-year police veteran Rusten Sheskey, shot Blake after first unsuccessfully firing a taser.

The police department has not released detailed information other than to say there would be an investigation and that the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

State agents later recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of the vehicle, a news release from the state Department of Justice said. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons. No charged have been announced.

Protests erupted across the nation in response to a video of the shooting posted on social media. Some protests have remained peaceful. Others, like in Kenosha and Minneapolis, have led to looting and burned buildings.

“We’ve seen peaceful protests, we’ve seen violence, is what we’ve seen. We’ve seen law enforcement doing things they shouldn’t be doing,” Parson said in response to the unrest that has gripped the country since the shooting death of George Floyd.

Parson said the state has sent representatives from the state’s Peace Officer Standards & Training branch of the Department of Public Safety to different parts of the state. He said they are looking for potential ways to reform policing.

“Every day, we ought to be focusing on how we can do better,” Parson said. “I think you see Kansas City taking a look at that. I know this week, they were talking about that, which is good. We need to have that discussion.”

On Aug. 25, Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners approved $900,000 for the first phase of spending on police body cameras. The purchase came after weeks of protests over police reforms and a $1 million donation from the DeBruce Foundation.

While praising the state’s and Kansas City’s work on police reform, the governor also condemned criminal actions associated with protests.

“You cannot let people go out here and commit violent crimes in the sake of trying to push for reform,” Parson said.

“If you want to do peaceful protests that we’ve seen in the past to make changes, we support that, but the violence you’re seeing out there right now has nothing to do with peaceful protest, nor changing anything to me. It’s just pure violence.”