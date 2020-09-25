Missouri governor activates National Guard in response to civil unrest across US

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson activated the Missouri National Guard on Thursday to help local law enforcement if needed during civil unrest and demonstrations.
Parson said in a statement the move was “precautionary” and a “proactive” step in response to civil unrest across the country.
A spokeswoman for the governor did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
“We fully support the right of citizens to peacefully protest and are committed to protecting that right,” Parson said. “At this time, we are taking a proactive approach in the event that assistance is needed to support local law enforcement in protecting Missouri and its people.”
