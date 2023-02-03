KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lifelong Chiefs fans will be at Super Bowl LVII to represent Kansas City and cheer the team to another championship.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is heading to Arizona for the big game. It will be the Chiefs third Super Bowl since he was elected to the office.

“As a lifelong fan, it’s an honor to see our team and many from our community out sharing the great brand of our region. I hope we get a finish like this one from 2020. Go Chiefs!” Lucas tweeted.

The mayor’s office said taxpayer money was not used to pay for tickets or accommodations.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he and First Lady Teresa will also be at the game.

“As lifelong Chiefs fans and as the 57th Governor and First Lady of Missouri, Teresa and I could not be more excited to cheer on the Chiefs at Super Bowl 57,” Parson said.

“The team has worked hard on and off the field, inspiring millions of fans across Chiefs Kingdom, and we can’t wait to see them bring home another championship title.”

The Parsons plan to meet with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro before Sunday’s game. The two governors will place a friendly wager on the Super Bowl.

The Parsons said they bought their own Super Bowl tickets. Taxpayers will only be on the hook for the governor’s standard security detail.

The game on Feb. 12 will be the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl appearance since 2020, when the team won it all for the first time in 50 years.