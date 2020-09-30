Missouri governor announces he and wife have recovered from coronavirus

FILE – In this June 1, 2018 file photo, Gov. Mike Parson, right, smiles along side his wife, Teresa, after being sworn in as Missouri’s 57th governor in Jefferson City, Mo. Teresa Parson has tested positive for the coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms, a spokeswoman for the governor said Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Wednesday that he and his wife Teresa, have both recovered after testing positive last week for COVID-19.

“Teresa and I are so grateful that we are two of the 100,000-plus people who have recovered,” Parson tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “We again thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. We are humbled every day to be surrounded by such great people acorss the state, and we appreciate you all.”

Parson thanked health care workers, county health departments and everyone on the frontlines for what they continue to do.

“They have been out on the frontlines for over seven months now and it is important for the public to understand how fatigued and stressed they are,” Parson said. “We must do everything we can to support them, which includes social distancing, wearing mask and washing your hands.”

With COVID-19 testing, the Missouri governor said “we have reached a new peak for PCR testing with over 122,000 tests during the week of September 14. This is great news and we will continue working to increase our testing numbers across the state.”

Parson, 65, is facing Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway in the November election. The two were supposed to debate last Friday in a forum hosted by the Missouri Press Association, but it was postponed and will be rescheduled.

Parson has repeatedly urged residents to wear masks and maintain social distancing, but he has been an outspoken opponent of mask mandates, sometimes appearing at functions without one. In July, speaking without a mask at a Missouri Cattlemen’s Association steak fry in Sedalia, he reiterated his stance.

Parson’s opposition to statewide mask mandates has held strong even as the White House Coronavirus Task Force has recommended a face covering requirement in Missouri given the state’s escalating number of confirmed cases.

As of Wednesday, Missouri has reported 126,113 positive cases of COVID-19 with 2,118 deaths since mid-March.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The majority of people recover.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

As you may have seen on Monday, we also announced an expansion of our state COVID-19 dashboards. https://t.co/dCCm1oVba7 pic.twitter.com/CjBkXHM2YR — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) September 30, 2020