Missouri Gov. Parson calls special session for Medicaid funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced a special session starting Wednesday, June 23, to focus on extending the Federal Reimbursement Allowances (FRA), according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.

Part of @GovParsonMO’s call is to “prohibit abortifacient drugs and devices and funding for abortion facilities under the Uninsured Women's Health Program.”

This was the major holdup from the FRA being renewed in the first place.

The special session will also focus on related allowances, taxes and assessments needed to fund Medicaid before July 1.

Parson says more than $700 million worth of budget cuts will come to higher education and even social services if something is not passed.

“After laying out the grim reality of our state’s financial future if FRA is not extended, I believe legislators have now agreed to a compromise that will end this stalemate, so today I am announcing a special session to begin tomorrow (Wednesday) at noon,” Gov. Parson said. “We appreciate the continued efforts of House and Senate leadership to work with us towards a solution, and we are thankful that we are now in a position that warrants a call to the special session.”

FRA is a program between Missouri hospitals and the state government to support Medicaid, the tax brings in 1.6 billion dollars for Medicaid.