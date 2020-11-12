Missouri Governor changes state’s K-12 school quarantine guidance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As the State of Missouri continues to fight off the spread of COVID-19, schools are still determining what should and shouldn’t require a student to quarantine.
On Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, Missouri Governor Mike Parson provided some updated guidance on that front.
According to Parson, if two individuals at a school come in contact with one another while one is positive for COVID-19, the other person shouldn’t be required to quarantine if both they and the infected person were properly wearing masks.
The Governor still encourages you to monitor for symptoms and wear a mask at all times, if you came into contact with an infected person. The person who tests positive for COVID-19 is still required to quarantine.
“Schools that are consistently implementing COVID-19 mitigation strategies remain among the safest places for our students,” Gov. Parson said. “We believe this change will lead to more schools encouraging proper mask usage, helping to further protect students and educators from the spread of the virus.”