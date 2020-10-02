Missouri governor debate has been rescheduled for October 9th

COLUMBIA, Mo.- The Missouri Press Association confirmed a new date for the Missouri gubernatorial debate.

The debate was scheduled for Friday, September 25, but postponed due to Governor Parson testing positive for coronavirus. The new debate date will be 2 p.m. Friday, October 9th, at the Missouri Theatre.

The debate will include all four Missouri governor candidates:

Gov. Mike Parson – Republican

State Auditor Nicole Galloway – Democrat

Rik Combs – Libertarian

Jerome Bauer – Green Party

A release from the Missouri Press Association says the debate will allow these four candidates to discuss their positions on issues affecting the state.

David Lieb of the Associated Press will moderate the debate. The debate is not open to the public but will be live-streamed on the MPA website. Ozarks First will be live-streaming the event as well.