Missouri Governor orders flags at half staff for Pleasant Hill guardsman killed in car crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson ordered Missouri and US flags to be flown at half-staff at government buildings on April 23 to honor a Missouri National Guardsman who died in a car crash.

Major Joshua W. Kolden, 38, Pleasant Hill, died as a result of a car crash involving a semi on April 13 on Missouri 7 Highway, south of East 163rd Street in Cass County.

Kolden was pronounced dead at Lee’s Summit Medical Center and highway patrol said he was not wearing his seatbelt.

“We are eternally grateful to Major Kolden for his years of devoted and faithful service to Missouri, the National Guard, and our nation,” Governor Parson said. “Teresa and I extend our thoughts and prayers to Major Kolden’s family and friends as they mourn this tragic loss.”

Kolden joined the Missouri National Guard in 2006 after transferring from the Minnesota National Guard. He is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android