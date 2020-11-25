Missouri governor orders flags at half-staff for two KC firefighters who died of COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson is ordering flags be flown at half staff in honor of two Kansas City firefighters who died from COVIID-19.

Kansas City Fire Department Captain Robert “Bobby” Rocha died on Saturday, Nov. 21 of COVID-19 Kansas City Fire Department Communication Specialist/Paramedic Scott Davidson died on Nov. 22. following exposure to coronavirus while serving in his capacity as a firefighter.

“Throughout his 29-year career with the Kansas City Fire Department, Captain Robert Rocha lived by the highest ideals of the fire service – the safety of others, professionalism, teamwork, and sacrifice,” Parson said. “The COVID-19 pandemic did not change Captain Rocha’s commitment to protecting others, as he and thousands of Missouri’s first responders continue to bravely and selflessly put their lives on the line to respond to emergency calls. We will never forget Captain Rocha’s faithful, noble service.”

“For more than 18 years, Communication Specialist/Paramedic Davidson served with the Metropolitan Ambulance Services Trust (MAST) and the Kansas City Missouri Fire Department. He served with a calming strength that gave others hope in the midst of difficult times,” Parson said. “We are thankful for the sacrifices of the brave emergency responders who risk their own lives to protect the lives and property of their fellow citizens. Communication Specialist/Paramedic Davidson’s strong and true service will never be forgotten.”