Missouri Governor promises more COVID-19 vaccine while touring mass vaccination site at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Up to 8,000 people in Missouri are getting the Covid-19 vaccine this weekend at Arrowhead Stadium.

Gov. Mike Parson says even more vaccines are on the way.

Easily accessible clinics are especially important for vulnerable populations to get this potentially life saving immunization.

The goal of the large scale event during the next two days is to reduce the backlog of unfilled vaccine appointments for a large population that wants to get the shots as soon as possible.

“In Jackson County the list was up to 190,000,” county executive Frank White said. “It was really relieving to us when we learned they were going to do this mass vaccination site here, and be able to get 8,000 folks off that list. It does a lot for community confidence. People want to come out. A lot more people want the vaccine, than don’t want the vaccine.”

Parson recognizes there’s been more interest in getting the vaccine in urban areas like Kansas City, compared to Missouri’s rural communities. Some Kansas Citians say they’ve traveled as far as Maryville, Mo., Bethany, Mo., and Trenton, Mo., to get shots.

“Over 2 million vaccine doses have been administered,” Parson said. “I think there’s been 400 loss of vaccines out of 2 million. So when you look at that number, of everybody who’s done that, they’re doing a pretty good job. If they don’t use them all in those areas, we can now move them somewhere else. And we continue to do that.”

The governor says the supply of vaccines Missouri receives will triple by the end of April.

He’s proud that Missouri ranks tenth in the nation for completing second doses, with a completion rate of 93 percent.

White says his health department also expects to inoculate 2,000 other people during the next two days at John Knox Village, a retirement community in Lee’s Summit, Mo.

By the end of the weekend, the total is expected to reach 10,000 vaccinations in Jackson County.

Jackson County, Truman Medical Centers, the Chiefs, Royals and the Area Transportation Authority all are joining the state in staging this mega vaccination event.