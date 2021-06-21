Missouri Governor talks possible cuts, solutions to fund state’s Medicaid program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s governor will address the state’s Medicaid program Monday afternoon.

Gov. Mike Parson said he will talk about what’s needed to extend the Federal Reimbursement Allowances, or FRA. The program is a tax collected from medical providers like hospitals to support Medicaid. According to the Governor, the allowances, and other taxes, are needed to fund Mo HealthNet, which is better known as Missouri’s Medicaid program.

Earlier this month, Parson said the clock is ticking to find a solution and that budget cuts to the state’s Medicaid program could be necessary if lawmakers didn’t find a compromise.

The General Assembly did not approve legislation before session ended in May to fund Mo HealthNet. That left a billion-dollar hole in the budget.

The FRA brings in around $1.5 billion for Medicaid, and then allows the state to receive $2.7 from the federal government. Parson said if an agreement isn’t reached before July 1, cuts will happen.

The governor said previously that before he calls lawmakers back for a special session, he wants to make sure there will be a solution.