Missouri Governor’s office announces 4 staffers tested positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four staffers at the Missouri Governor’s office tested positive for COVID-19 following Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson’s diagnosis.

The Governor’s office released the new details Monday.

According to the Governor’s office, four staffers tested positive, including staff members in the Governor’s office and the Governor’s mansion as well as a staff member in the Missouri State Highway Patrol Governor Security Division.

All staff members who were in close contact with Governor Parson and Teresa Parson were tested for COVID-19 following their diagnosis.

The four staff members who tested positive for the virus have all fully recovered, according to the Governor’s office.

Other close contacts who tested negative were required to quarantine.

The Governor’s office has now continued to operate as normal, and Governor Parson does not plan to be retested for COVID-19.

Governor Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19 Sept. 23. The Governor was asymptomatic and Ms. Parson developed minor symptoms.

“Teresa and I are so grateful that we are two of well over 100,000 Missourians that have recovered from this virus,” Governor Parson said in a news release.

“We are glad to be back and want to again thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. We are humbled every day to be surrounded by such great people across the state.”

