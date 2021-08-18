Missouri health officials investigating Legionella case at Quality Inn in Bethany

BETHANY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the the Harrison County Health Department is reporting of a potential health concern related to possible exposures to Legionella bacteria at the Quality Inn & Suites located at 496 S. 39th Street in Bethany.

DHSS received notification that a person diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease in July 2021, had stayed at the Quality Inn in mid-July 2021.

It is unknown whether the hotel was the source of the bacteria that caused the individual to become sick.

Testing of water from the pool, spa, and the potable water system indicated the presence of Legionella bacteria, according to DHSS.

The Quality Inn is currently closed to allow for the disinfecting and maintaining all the facilities water systems.

DHSS said people can get Legionnaires’ disease, a serious type of pneumonia, by breathing in small water droplets containing Legionella bacteria. In general, people do not spread Legionnaires’ disease to other people.

Most healthy people exposed to Legionella do not get sick, according to DHSS. However, an individual’s risk may increase if 50 years or older, smoke cigarettes, or have certain medical conditions, such as a weakened immune system.

Symptoms usually begin two to 10 days after being exposed to the bacteria, but it can take longer so people should watch for symptoms for about two weeks after exposure.

DHSS said if you develop symptoms of pneumonia within two weeks of staying, working or visiting the Quality Inn in Bethany, seek medical attention right away. Pneumonia symptoms typically include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, and headaches. Additional symptoms may be present, such as confusion, nausea, or diarrhea.