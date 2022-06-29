A package of Plan B contraceptive is displayed at a pharmacy in California in 2013. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Wednesday it is currently reviewing regulations related to abortion facilities to ensure their accordance with state law.

DHSS is statutorily responsible for regulating licensed abortion facilities/providers, and said it will continue to be responsible for monitoring all abortions performed to assure that they are done only under and in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Just minutes after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last Friday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt signed a proclamation banning abortion in the state.

Missouri has a “trigger law,” meaning abortion would be abolished with a proclamation from the governor or AG following Roe v. Wade overturning.

Before and following the Supreme Court ruling, Missouri law does not ban the use of contraception methods, according to DHSS.

Missouri’s law criminalizes performing an abortion absent a medical emergency, but this does not include pregnancy preventive measures.

“Missouri law has not changed the legality of contraceptives,” Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday. “Contraceptives are not abortions and are not affected by the Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act.”

For women’s health resources in Missouri click here.

Saint Luke’s Health System, which has locations in both Missouri and Kansas, reversed its decision Wednesday to stop providing emergency contraception like Plan B to patients at its Missouri hospitals and clinics.

