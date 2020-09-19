Missouri Highway Patrol identifies woman killed in 4-vehicle crash on I-29

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol released more details about a deadly four-vehicle crash that closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 for hours on Friday, and identified the woman killed in the crash.

The highway patrol says 27-year-old Shelby L. Peterman of St. Joseph died from her injuries. She was taken to North Kansas City Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. A 72-year-old woman involved in the crash was also hurt, as well as a 1-year-old boy who was in Peterman’s car, and a 2-year-old girl in the 72-year-old woman’s car.

The children suffered minor injuries according to the crash report and were hospitalized, the 72-year-old woman was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

The crash report says the driver of a Ford F-150 hit a Ford Fusion in front of him, then Peterman’s Chevrolet Impala and then a Lincoln MKZ.

FOX4 has contacted the highway patrol to see where the investigation currently stands, and if any criminal negligence or impairment is suspected.