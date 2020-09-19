Missouri Highway Patrol identifies woman killed in 4-vehicle crash on I-29

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol released more details about a deadly four-vehicle crash that closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 for hours on Friday, and identified the woman killed in the crash.

The highway patrol says 27-year-old Shelby L. Peterman of St. Joseph died from her injuries. She was taken to North Kansas City Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. A 72-year-old woman involved in the crash was also hurt, as well as a 1-year-old boy who was in Peterman’s car, and a 2-year-old girl in the 72-year-old woman’s car.

The children suffered minor injuries according to the crash report and were hospitalized, the 72-year-old woman was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

The crash report says the driver of a Ford F-150 hit a Ford Fusion in front of him, then Peterman’s Chevrolet Impala and then a Lincoln MKZ.

FOX4 has contacted the highway patrol to see where the investigation currently stands, and if any criminal negligence or impairment is suspected.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News