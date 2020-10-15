Missouri Highway Patrol investigating man’s drowning at Table Rock Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a man drowned at Table Rock Lake.

Troopers responded to a reported drowning near North Indian Creek shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the highway patrol, Nicholas C. Hart, 31, of West Memphis, Arkansas was swimming in Table Rock Lake when he went underwater and did not resurface.

His body was recovered and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the fifth drowning death investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol this year.