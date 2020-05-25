Missouri Highway Patrol investigating Raytown officer-involved shooting

Watch Now
RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police shot and wounded a suspect Sunday evening in the 6000 block of Kentucky.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the officer-involved shooting and say no officers were hurt during the incident. Raytown officers were originally called to the scene just before 5:30 p.m., for a disturbance with someone who possibly had a weapon, no further details about the initial incident have been released.

That suspect was taken to a hospital, treated and released. They’re now in police custody. The officer who struck the suspect is on routine administrative leave according to Raytown police.

