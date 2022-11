BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a trooper’s vehicle was shot at Saturday evening.

The incident occurred near I-70 and Adams Dairy Parkway when a trooper was pursuing a pickup truck for a traffic violation and the suspect shot at him.

The trooper’s car was hit by gunfire.

The suspect’s pickup truck has been found but the suspect has not been located.

