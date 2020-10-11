Missouri Highway Patrol reports two deadly weekend crashes, one claiming life of 9-year-old boy

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol says a two-vehicle crash just after midnight Sunday killed a 9-year-old boy and left three other people hurt. A crash report says this happened at 12:10 a.m. in the area of U.S. 50 and Lovers Lane, close to Lone Jack.

The driver of a 2010 Dodge didn’t yield to a 2004 Ford, pulling into that driver’s path and colliding. The crash report says the boy who died wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was ejected. A 9-year-old boy in the other vehicle was wearing a seat belt and went to Children’s Mercy Hospital with minor injuries. A 12-year-old boy and 31-year-old man in the Dodge were hospitalized with moderate injuries, they were wearing seat belts.

The highway patrol no longer identifies juvenile crash victims by name, but the boy was from Leavenworth, Kansas.

This was the second crash this weekend either in the metro or involving someone from the metro.

A man was killed when he was struck by a semi truck while walking along Interstate 35 in Missouri on Saturday. The highway patrol says officials were called around 2:45 a.m. to the crash scene in Daviess County near mile marker 62. The semi truck driver was headed south on the interstate when he hit an empty SUV parked partially on the left side of the road.

Twenty-six-year-old Darwin Alberto Chavez Cardoza of Grandview was walking on the shoulder of the highway when the semi struck the SUV. The semi went off to the side of the road, striking him.