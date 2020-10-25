Missouri Highway Patrol troopers shoot, kill man who charged at them with knife

GARDEN CITY, Mo. — Missouri Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after they say they were forced to shoot and kill a man who charged them with a knife on Saturday night.

The highway patrol says they were called around 10:30 Saturday night to help the Cass County Sheriff’s Office with a disturbance near Main and 3rd Street in Garden City. When troopers arrived, they say they encountered that man who ignored repeated commands to drop the knife.

They say the suspect charged toward a trooper in a threatening fashion, and they shot and killed him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s only been identified as a white man, his name hasn’t been released yet.

No troopers were hurt and the investigation is ongoing.