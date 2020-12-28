Missouri hits record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Christmas

Dr. Shane Wilson kneels at the bedside of a patient suffering from COVID-19 inside Scotland County Hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Memphis, Mo. Wilson grew up in the area and personally knows many of the patients he is treating. “We have a really strong community. Very small. We’re all friends and neighbors,” Wilson said. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — Missouri set a new record for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Christmas Day as the pandemic surges.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that there were 2,862 patients hospitalized statewide, eclipsing the previous record of 2,851 on Nov. 18. Hospitalizations have remained high in the past month.

Meanwhile, data posted Saturday on the state COVID-19 dashboard shows the seven-day average for new cases is 2,213 each day.

Case rates also no longer closely correlate with population density. State data shows positivity rates highest in northwest, central and southeast Missouri. Meanwhile, the positivity rate is 16.8% across the state, down slightly from a month ago when it was more than 20%.

With the virus present at such elevated levels, county officials are urging caution.

