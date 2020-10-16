Missouri homeowner synchs Halloween light display to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”

PEVELY, Mo. — Justin Lenhard is getting into the Halloween spirit by providing a real treat for people in his community. His house is decorated with lights that are synched to eight different songs including Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”.
There are two miles of wires used in the display and all the lights are computer-controlled. Lenhard has seven computer modules controlling the show.
He also has FM modulators so everyone can listen in their car.
