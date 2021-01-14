Missouri House cancels session for next week due to COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House of Representatives is canceling next week’s session due to COVID-19 cases in the building.

House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, R-O’Fallon, and Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher, R-St. Louis, announced the news on Thursday night, but provided very few details.

“Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the building, we are exercising an abundance of caution to protect members, staff, and visitors by canceling session next week. Our goal is to return to work the following week,” the state lawmakers said in a statement.

The news comes just one day after the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported that one Kansas City-area lawmaker had tested positive for the virus and two others were in quarantine.

The Senate has not canceled its session next week so far, but at least one member of that chamber is also in quarantine at this time.

The Missouri legislature just began its annual four-month session last week.