Missouri House committee unanimously endorses raising state’s gas tax

JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri House committee unanimously endorsed a plan to raise the state’s gasoline tax, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The House Transportation Committee’s vote on Monday sends the measure to the full House, where some Republicans oppose raising taxes.

The plan would phase in a 12.5 cent increase over five years. The tax would generate more than $450 million to fix the state’s roads and bridges. The current tax on gasoline and diesel is 17 cents per gallon, which is among the lowest in the nation.

The Senate approved the measure in March. Supporters say the state needs the revenue to repair deteriorating infrastructure.

If passed, it would be the first increase since 1996.