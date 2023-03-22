KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The future of a possible landfill in south Kansas City is now up to the Missouri Senate.

On Wednesday, members of the Missouri House passed a bill that could kill plans for the rumored landfill.

It now moves to the Senate. The next step is for the bill to be assigned to a Senate committee.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill, seeks to place a 1-mile buffer between landfills and their neighboring communities. The bill would double the buffer zone from one-half mile to 1 mile.

The proposed location of the landfill is from 155th Street to 150 Highway and from Peterson Road to Horridge Road.

The distance in the bill is key. If the bill becomes law, it would likely kill the landfill plans because the entire landfill is within a mile of Raymore city limits.

In the past three months, the city councils of Raymore, Lee’s Summit, Grandview, Belton, Jackson County, as well as the Lee’s Summit school board, have all passed resolutions opposing the landfill.

Earlier this month, Kansas City followed suit and voted on a six-month moratorium in opposition of any potential new landfills until an impact study can be completed in the proposed area.