Missouri House votes to expel Rick Roeber after abuse claims

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Representative Rick Roeber, R-Lee’s Summit, has been expelled from the Missouri state legislature following an investigation into claims of abuse.

“The House unanimously votes to expel Rep. Rick Roeber after the Ethics Committee found the allegations of sexual and physical abuse of his children to be credible. The last time a member was expelled was 1865. Roeber was not in the House chamber for the vote,” Nexstar reporter Emily Manley, who was there for the vote, tweeted.

Roeber tried to leave the House on his own terms before the vote, but legislators rejected his resignation.

His now-adult children testified to House investigators earlier this year that he sexually abused two of them at the ages of 5 and 9. Several of his children told investigators that he also frequently beat them with a belt, choked them and once drowned a litter of puppies.

Prosecutors never filed charges. Roeber has denied the allegations.

House leadership issued the following statement after his explusion:

With his resignation letter, Rick Roeber refused to acknowledge the irreparable harm he caused to his children and displayed no remorse for his despicable actions. Our Ethics Committee, the members of our leadership team, and the House as a whole were appalled by his lack of contrition, and disgusted by his continued efforts to avoid responsibility for his actions. Today we voted overwhelmingly to expel him from this body because the offenses he committed make him unfit to serve. We cannot undo the inexcusable harm he did to his family, and we cannot change the fact his children have been failed by the State of Missouri for decades, but we can make sure their voices are heard and that this body sends a strong message in support of all victims of abuse. Our hope is that law enforcement will continue the work we started by thoroughly investigating Rick Roeber and the serious allegations against him. House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, R-St. Charles, Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher, R-St. Louis, and House Ethics Committee Chair Travis Fitzwater, R-Holts Summit

Roeber did not acknowledge the claims as being part of his attempted resignation. He claimed he had done what he wanted to do in the legislature, and he was now moving to be closer to family members.