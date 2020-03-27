Missouri Humane Society ranch offering baby goats ‘on-demand’ for social distancing

UNION, Mo. – Practicing social distancing to help fight the spread of coronavirus can be difficult.

That is why the Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch is offering an “on-demand” baby goat service. You can get a goat without even leaving the comfort of your home.

Longmeadow Rescue Ranch wants to get a dozen of their goats adopted, FOX2 reported. The delivery of the goat to your property is completely free if you reside within a 25-mile radius from the Ranch in Union, Mo. But, the adoption fee is $50.

You can even see the list of goats available on their website, here. Call (636) 583-8759 to finalize adoption details.