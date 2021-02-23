Missouri Hy-Vee pharmacies start giving COVID-19 vaccine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pharmacists at Hy-Vee grocery stores in Missouri this week have started immunizing people who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The expansion is part of a federal effort to boost availability of the potentially life-saving shots.

Hy-Vee expects to vaccinate between 50 and 100 people every day at each of it’s locations throughout the Show-Me State.

It’s a process that’s similar to what began last week on the Kansas side of the metro.

But in this push, Hy-Vee is receiving shipments directly from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as part of the federal retail pharmacy program, with no state middleman to divvy them up.

You must meet the Missouri vaccination guidelines, which right now are for folks 65 and older, and those who are in high risk groups.

As of now, there are appointments available at Hy-Vee stores all across Missouri.

“We are asking people to book appointments through an online scheduler,” Christina Gayman, public relations director for Hy-Vee, said. “We have appointments everywhere throughout Missouri now, through the locations listed on that scheduler. Everywhere from Bethany, Trenton and Albany, to Raytown, Blue Springs, Gladstone, Liberty. So a lot of the metro areas as well. But we also have them in the rural stores where there’s a Hy-Vee pharmacy.”

Those who are qualified can set up an appointment using the online scheduler.

Gayman said the rural stores have more open slots than are available in the metro area. Gayman also advises folks to book their first and second shots online at the same time.

This does not apply to Hy-Vee locations in Kansas. The chain has yet to get permission to inoculate people in the Sunflower State.

Gayman advises Kansas customers to sit tight, the grocer hopes to expand the vaccine across the state line as more supply becomes available.