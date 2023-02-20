JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has joined 25 other states in a lawsuit challenging new federal regulations on pistols with stabilizing braces.

Bailey and others contend in the lawsuit that the Biden administration’s pistol-brace rule is arbitrary and inconsistent with the Second Amendment.

Dozens of attorneys generals have backed the original lawsuit filed in Texas at the end of January. Bailey says the pistol-brace burdens law-abiding gun owners with additional regulations, such as higher taxes, longer waiting periods and registration.

“I have long held that the Constitution was meant to be a floor, not a ceiling, and the Second Amendment is the amendment that makes all of the others possible,” Bailey said in a statement sent to FOX2. “My office will do everything in its power to safeguard Missourians’ Second Amendment rights against encroachment by unelected federal bureaucrats.”

The lawsuit also alleges that the rule forces owners into “unthinkable choices” of removing the brace, submitting to a national registry or opening themselves up to possible charges.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said stabilizing braces transform a pistol into a weapon that’s powerful and easy to conceal. The gun-brace regulation was one of several steps Biden announced in 2021 after deadly mass shootings that involved stabilizing braces in Boulder, Colorado and Dayton, Ohio.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says at least three million guns with stabilizing braces are circulating around the United States.