Missouri joins multi-state lawsuit against Google

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt joined a multistate coalition of 10 states in filing a lawsuit against Google, accusing the search giant of “anti-competitive conduct” in the online advertising industry.

“In this lawsuit, we allege that Google has repeatedly engaged in anticompetitive behavior and stifled competition in their dominance of the online display advertising industry. If the online display advertising industry were an auction, Google would be the buyer, seller, the auctioneer, and the owner of the auction house – that’s unacceptable,” said Schmitt. “It’s imperative that we ensure that even the biggest of big tech companies, including Google, are held accountable for their actions, and that’s what this coalition of attorneys general intend to do with this lawsuit.”

Google called the claims “meritless” and said the price of online advertising has fallen over the last decade.

The lawsuit alleges that Google monopolized, or attempted to monopolize, products and services used by advertisers and publishers in online display advertising. The complaint also alleges that Google engaged in false, misleading and deceptive acts while selling, buying and auctioning online display ads. These anticompetitive and deceptive practices demonstrably harmed publisher’s ability to monetize content, increased advertiser’s costs to advertise and directly harmed consumers.

The lawsuit states, “Google has repeatedly and brazenly violated antitrust and consumer protection laws. Its modus operandi is to monopolize and misrepresent. Google uses its powerful position on every side of the online display markets to unlawfully exclude competition.”

The other states include Texas, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah, according to the complaint released by Paxton’s office.

This move comes after the U.S. Justice Department sued Google in October for abusing its dominance in online search and advertising — the government’s most significant attempt to buttress competition since its historic case against Microsoft two decades ago.