Missouri judge orders immediate release of Kevin Strickland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A judge ruled that after more than 40 years behind bars, Kevin Strickland will go free.

Judge James Welsh ruled that Strickland’s conviction should be set aside and that Strickland will be immediately released from custody. He was serving his sentence at a prison in Cameron, Missouri.

Welsh concluded that prosecutors met the burden of providing convincing evidence that undermines Strickland’s conviction in the 1978 murder of three people. The judge also pointed out that there was no physical evidence that connected Strickland to the murders and that he was convinced solely on eyewitness testimony. That eyewitness later recanted her statements and said she misidentified Strickland. Two other men convicted in the murders also testified that Strickland was not part of the crime.

An evidentiary hearing to determine whether enough evidence existed to exonerate Kevin Strickland in three murders in 1978 murders took place earlier this month.

Strickland told reporters after the hearing that he felt “really good” about his chances.

“I’d say about 80%” chance of being exonerated, he said.

Strickland, who is now 62, has always maintained he was home watching television on the night of April 25, 1978, when the shootings occurred, and has always denied that he was involved in the killings.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas issued a statement following the news of Strickland’s release:

Kevin Strickland will be freed. Praise the Lord! My heart breaks that his mother never got the chance to see him free, but I am heartened that we have justice. My thanks to the Midwest Innocence Project, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters-Baker, and all who fought for Kevin. We welcome Kevin Strickland back to Kansas City. Our community owes him more than we can imagine and we commit to doing all we can to support him. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas

The Missouri Attorney General’s office released its own statement on Strickland’s conviction being set aside.

“In this case, we defended the rule of law and the decision that a jury of Mr. Strickland’s peers made after hearing all of the facts in the case. The Court has spoken, no further action will be taken in this matter,” said spokesman Chris Nuelle.