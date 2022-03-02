SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri and Kansas were among the least friendly states for women, according to a study conducted by WalletHub.

To identify the most women-friendly states, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics, ranging from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventive health care to the female homicide rate.

Oklahoma sits at the bottom of the list at No. 51, while Massachusetts takes the top spot as most friendly for women. Minnesota, New York, Hawaii and the District of Columbia followed Massachusetts at the top of the overall rankings.

Meanwhile, Kansas and Missouri come in at No. 40 and 41, respectively.

Both states scored in the bottom half for women’s economic and social wellbeing and women’s health care and safety.

But the study did rank Missouri with the fourth-highest median earnings for female workers, adjusted for cost of living. Other states with top median earnings include the District of Columbia, Minnesota, Virginia and New York.

Women make up 51% of the U.S. population but only 24% of the Senate and 27.6% of the House of Representatives. WalletHub added that working women are experiencing the worst effects of the COVID-19 recession when it comes to burnout and are leaving the workforce at a higher rate than men.