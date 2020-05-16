Missouri launches one-stop-shop online PPE resource for certain frontline workers

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new online resource is available to some Missouri workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic, the state health department announced on May 15.

The Missouri PPE Marketplace is designed to be a one-stop-shop for health care providers, first responders and state agencies providing essential services. The web page serves as a tool to connect those in dire need of supplies to manufacturers working with the state.

“Manufacturers across the state have answered the call to help protect our health care workers, and we are committed to doing all we can to get this equipment into the hands of those that need it,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement.

The Missouri PPE Marketplace is only supposed to be used by organizations that are running low on supplies, according to the statement. The request form asks for a facility’s current supply count and how much more supplies it would like.

Additional fields check to make sure that the “healthcare provider or service is not requesting additional resources in order to ‘stockpile’ supplies for future events,” and that those who will receive the PPE will not be forced to pay.

The online tool also provides resources for PPE optimization and use guidance.

Find more information or register for supplies on the Missouri PPE Marketplace website.

Public response to the government and businesses mandating masks has widely varied across the country. One woman in Alabama was body-slammed after she became disorderly when told to wear a mask. Meanwhile, Jackson County has suggested kids 2 and older should wear masks at daycare.

Gov. Parson has said he thinks wearing a mask is a decision best left to the individual, saying he “chose not to” wear one at a grocery store in early May. However, he did wear one when inspecting the safety procedures at the Ford plant in Claycomo.

The Centers for Disease Control recommended wearing a cloth mask in “public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.” The goal of the guidance is to cut down on airborne droplets from mouths and noses that could contain the coronavirus.

