JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri Governor’s Challenge Team to Prevent Suicide among service members, veterans and their families has launched a new website to further the state’s efforts in preventing suicides.

The site provides general information on the team’s projects and strategic priorities; the impact suicide is having on the military community, and resources for both members of the military and for anyone wishing to support them. The website also offers access to free online military culture and suicide prevention training through PsychArmor for healthcare providers, veterans, employers and military family members.

Missouri established a Governor’s Challenge team in 2021 under Parson’s leadership. The Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and their Families, is a non-partisan state interagency team created to plan and implement suicide prevention best practices and policies for service members, veterans, and their families across the state.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration originally launched the Governor’s and Mayor’s Challenges to bring together leaders in community and state governments to prevent suicide among service members, veterans, and their families.

You can stay connected on the designated Facebook and Twitter by searching @MOGovChallenge.

For more information, you can email info@mogovchallenge.com