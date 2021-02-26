Missouri law enforcement searching for missing dad and his two young sons

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office in southwest Missouri is searching for a missing dad and his two young sons Friday.

Officials are searching for 40-year-old Darrell Peak and his two children, 3-year-old Mayson Peak and 4-year-old Kaiden Peak.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a statewide endangered person advisory.

The highway patrol said Peak and his two sons left a home in Pleasant Hope and were last seen on foot on Highway 65, approximately one mile north of Warsaw, from 6-7 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say Darrell Peak has depression, and they’re concerned about his mental wellness.

Darrell Peak is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a large white logo, a gray hooded sweatshirt with “kum n go” on the front and black carpenter jeans.

Kaiden Peak is described as 3-foot-4, weighing 38 pounds, with white-blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue sleeves, jeans and boots.

Mayson Peak is described as 3-foot-tall, weighing 39 pounds with brown hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt with “Mama knows best” on the front, jogging pants and tan boots.

Anyone who sees Peak or his sons, or who has information, is asked to call 911 or the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 417-829-6235 immediately.