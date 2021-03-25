Missouri lawmaker aims to redirect inmate stimulus checks to crime victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) is sponsoring new legislation that would block inmates at Missouri prisons from collecting federal stimulus checks related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What I want to make sure of, is that those criminal offenders, who are in prison right now, that if they receive one of these federal stimulus checks, that the money, before going to the prisoner, has to first go to pay any restitution that they owe to a victim,” Luetkemeyer told FOX4.

It’s been a hot button issue in other states. Last fall, the IRS announced it would stop sending stimulus checks to inmates. But after a legal challenge, a federal judge ruled the stimulus payments to prisoners must continue.

Luetkemeyer hopes to change that in Missouri.

“When they’re really meant to help Americans who are struggling financially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Luetkemeyer said. “It just seems fundamentally wrong to me that violent offenders who are incarcerated would be receiving those stimulus checks.”