Missouri lawmaker files bill to reimburse families for some virtual learning-related costs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri lawmaker wants parents to have the choice to transfer their student to in-person classes.

The 101st General Assembly convenes inside the Missouri Capitol on Wednesday, and it will be unlike any other session before with COVID-19 front and center.

Besides the virus, education will also be a major topic for discussion.

The idea of moving students to another school for in-person classes is just one of the ideas lawmakers will talk about as students and parents struggle with online learning.

Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Boone Co.) said he’s filing education reform bills because it hits close to home.

“My oldest granddaughter is a junior in high school,” Basye said. “She is changing mentally. She is withdrawn.”

COVID-19 has caused unprecedented challenges to everyone. Basye said that’s especially true for his grandkids.

“They are going to be way behind,” Basye said. “A lot of normally good students are failing.”

That’s why he said he’s proposing education reform legislation.

“I don’t think I would not be doing my job if I wasn’t filing these bills,” Basye said. “They [students] just have no social interaction and they are frustrated with the online setup even though a lot of kids are really great at that, it’s just not working for them as far as their education.”

One of his bills, House Bill 514, would require public school districts, who are only teaching virtually, to foot the bill if a parent decided to send their student to a private school for in-person learning.

“The whole goal is — I’m not trying to harm any schools or school districts. That’s not my intent. But what I would like to do is get the kids back in school as soon as possible,” Basye said.

Another one of his bills, House Bill 442, would reimburse parents for things like tutors, child care, and transportation due to COVID-19.

“The design of that bill would be for if a parent or guardian pays $1,000 in property tax that is directed towards that school system, they could claim up to that amount, no more, to be refunded for the cost they would not be spending if the kids were in seat,” Basye said.

Basye said his plan is for both HB 514 and HB 442 to only be used during the pandemic.

“If this [COVID] would go away or we could get back to somewhat of a normal situation, than the way we live now, then I really wouldn’t be pushing these bills because I don’t want to harm public schools,” Basye said.

The one bill that would continue after the virus would be House Bill 229, recalling board members.

“There’s no statutory setup in Missouri to recall a school board member,” Basye said.

HB 229 would require a petition be signed by a percentage of registered voters in order to remove a member.

“If you talk to one of these school administrators, they will tell you they think everything is fine, the kids are doing just okay, it’s not an ideal situation, but it’s just not the case,” Basye said.

Basye said some of his other colleagues have also filed education reform bills like open enrollment for other districts.

The legislative session starts Wednesday.