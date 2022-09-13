GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. – An event to raise funds for a Missouri lawmaker’s campaign is also raising some eyebrows in his home community of Grain Valley. Jeff Coleman and his campaign plan to auction off an AR-15.

According to a flyer posted by Citizens for Jeff Coleman, the Missouri District 32 incumbent will be having a BBQ in the Park at Grain Valley Community Center field September 30th at 6 p.m.. There will be corn hole, baked beans, and a raffle for an AR-15.

One description on the event page lists it as quote “an unnamed piece of defensive equipment that you can place on a rack in the back window of your pickup truck or a rack in your den.” But the attached flyer clearly states the gun being raffled off for $10 per ticket, is an AR-15, the same firearm used in the Uvalde school shooting and many other mass shootings.

FOX4 reached out to the Grain Valley School District, where Coleman is also a director.

“Our school district is not associated with any campaign for elected office,” Amanda Allen, Grain Valley district spokesperson, said.

After being notified by a viewer FOX4 called and emailed Coleman last week and again Tuesday.

FOX4 also went to his home, but so far he’s had no comment on the raffle. But it certainly has Grain Valley residents talking.

“With all the gun control and all the shootings that have been going on I just couldn’t believe I read that when I read that,” Oletta Box said.

“A firearm is a firearm in my opinion any firearm can hurt and kill as long you use a firearm appropriately like most of our citizens in country do I don’t see the real big issue is with it,” Ronnie Payne said.

Coleman’s opponent in the race says she’s doing no fundraising and only running so he’s not unopposed.

“It’s not a gun it’s a weapon of war,” Janice Brill, Coleman’s Democratic challenger, said.

Brill said she’d encourage Coleman to replace the AR-15 with a hunting rifle or a gun of personal protection.

