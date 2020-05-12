Missouri lawmaker says shots were fired into his home while his family slept

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Rep. Steve Butz, D-St. Louis, said shots were fired at his South St. Louis home. Butz said it happened in the middle of the night over the weekend in the Holly Hills area.

Butz made the comments on the Missouri House floor this morning. Butz started by staying he wanted to apologize for his tardiness yesterday, but it was due to a shooting at his home Saturday night.

He said he was asleep in bed with his wife when gunfire erupted outside his home about 2:00 a.m. He said he heard about 5 to 6 shots, and one bullet entered his bedroom.

No one was hurt.

Butz said police are looking at surveillance video. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says it is investigating.

“My family is peaceful. The police have been great,” Butz said.

Butz said he wants his fellow lawmakers to know his family is peaceful and said the incident serves as a reminder we all have a role as peacemakers.

Rep. Butz is the brother of actor Norbert Leo Butz.