Missouri lawmakers advance online sales tax, gas tax hike bills

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Republican-controlled Legislature on Thursday passed several bills to revamp the state’s tax structure, including measures to collect online sales taxes and raise the gas tax.

The Missouri House passed legislation sponsored by Rep. J. Eggleston, R-Mayville, Thursday with a 115-44 vote. Eggleston’s bill would require companies to charge sales tax when people shop from online stores. The tax is named after the large online store Wayfair.

In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court approved that each state could apply a sales tax to online retailers. According to Eggleston, 43 other states have an online sales tax.

With an increase in revenue for the state, Eggleston added language to House Bill 554 earlier this week that would lower the state’s income tax by .1% the same year the tax goes into place and may be reduced to 5.1% over a period of years.

The Wayfair tax is on Gov. Mike Parson’s agenda. He said this would level the playing field for small businesses in the state.

The bill would create a sales tax for Etsy, eBay and some Amazon stores that don’t have a physical building in Missouri.

Across the statehouse, Sen. Andrew Koenig is also sponsoring a Wayfair bill with similar language. Senate Bill 153 passed 28-4 in the Senate Thursday.

Koenig said he hopes to work with Eggleston this session to work out the differences in the bills. The biggest difference between the two versions is that Koenigs requires a use tax to be collected, while Eggleston allows local governments to impose a use tax if the voters in that area approve it.

H.B. 544 now heads to the Senate for approval, and S.B. 153 goes to the House for a vote.

Missouri gas tax

Missouri lawmakers also moved another tax bill forward Thursday that would bring millions of dollars to the state’s road and bridge work.

The state’s gas tax could soon see its first increase in nearly 25 years after the Senate approved the measure Thursday.

Senate President Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, is the sponsor of Senate Bill 262, which passed 21-13. The hike would increase the tax 2.5 cents per gallon annually for five years, with a total increase of 12.5 cents.

Currently Missouri has the third lowest gas tax of 17-cents in the country behind Alaska and Hawaii, Schatz said on the Senate floor. By 2026, the gas tax would be 29.5 cents.

The legislation comes with a 100% rebate for Missourians, as long as they keep their gas receipts for an entire year. Drivers would apply for the rebate once a year.

Schatz said this increase is expected to bring in $460 million a year once fully in place and would go toward roads and bridges.

“One of the things that somebody is going to have to solve in the future is how we take care of our roads and bridges, but today, if we do not address what’s in front of us, we’re just being complacent just like everybody else and ignoring something that’s incurring on,” Schatz said.

Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, is concerned that Missourians won’t keep their receipts for a year for the rebate.

“You know and I know that the hurdles of doing that, which include keeping every single gas receipt for the entire year, itemizing your taxes, which a lot of people don’t,” Eigel said.

The last time Missouri raised its gas tax was in 1996. The measure now heads to the House for approval.