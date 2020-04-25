Missouri lawmakers aim to cut $700 million from next year’s budget due to coronavirus toll

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers plan to cut the state spending plan by about $700 million because of the toll the coronavirus has taken on the state’s economy, a top Republican budget leader said Friday.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Hegeman said the cuts will come out of the governor’s original $30 billion spending proposal when they return to the Capitol Monday.

The budget covers next fiscal year, which begins in July.

Parson projected significant drops in tax revenue that “may be larger than those experienced during the Great Recession.” Many of his suggested budget cuts affected public colleges and universities. Parson blocked more than $61 million intended for public four-year colleges and another close to $12 million for community colleges.

Leaders of the University of Missouri System said they are weighing major cuts, including layoffs, unpaid leave and other ways to contain costs and lack of funding. UMKC officials announced they are preparing for layoffs as all departments face up to 17.5% budget cuts.

Lawmakers have been off work for weeks because of the virus. They’re returning to the Capitol in an attempt to pass a budget plan by their constitutional May 8 deadline.